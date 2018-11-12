CBI vs CBI: CVC files preliminary probe report in sealed cover, SC fixes November 16 for hearing

Updated: November 12, 2018 12:19 PM

CBI vs CBI: The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Monday filed its preliminary probe report relating to CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma in a sealed cover in the Supreme Court.

CBI vs CBI, CVC, Ranjan Gogoi, S K Kaul, Central Vigilance Commission, Alok Kumar Verma, CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma, M Nageswar Rao, india newsA bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul took the report on record and fixed the next hearing on November 16. (Reuters)

CBI vs CBI: The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Monday filed its preliminary probe report relating to CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma in a sealed cover in the Supreme Court. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul took the report on record and fixed the next hearing on November 16.

During the hearing, interim CBI Director M Nageswar Rao also filed his report on decisions taken by him from October 23 till date as head of the agency. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that former apex court judge A K Patnaik supervised the CVC inquiry which was completed on November 10.

The CJI observed that the Registry was open on Sunday also but no intimation was given to the Registrar regarding filing of the report. Later the SG tendered an apology and said though he was not explaining the circumstances there was delay on their part in submitting the report.

