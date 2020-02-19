CBI vs CBI: Court raps probe agency for not conducting psychological, lie detector tests on Asthana

By: |
Published: February 19, 2020 2:26:40 PM

The court further said that advocate Sunil Mittal, a co-accused in the case, "seems like a fictional character emerging from 'Mission Impossible' and 'James Bond' movies.

CBI vs CBI, Rakesh Asthana, Sunil Mittal, Moin Qureshi, latest news on Rakesh AsthanaAsthana and DSP Devender Kumar, who was arrested in 2018 and later got bail, were named in column 12 of the charge sheet in the case since there was not enough evidence to make them accused. (Source: Rakesh Asthana/Facebook/File)

A Delhi court rapped the CBI on Wednesday for not conducting psychological and lie detector tests on its former special director Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case in which he was recently given a clean chit.
Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal directed the initial investigating officer, Ajay Kumar Bassi, in the case to appear before it on February 28 to explain the case diary.

The court further said that advocate Sunil Mittal, a co-accused in the case, “seems like a fictional character emerging from ‘Mission Impossible’ and ‘James Bond’ movies. Why showing so much indulgence to him?”

Related News

On Mittal’s son-in-law Someshwar Prasad, the court asked, “Why you are showing so much indulgence to someone who isn’t cooperating and didn’t even share his phone?” The court had on last Wednesday expressed displeasure over CBI’s investigation into the case and in a reference to Somewhwar, it had asked why the accused with bigger roles were roaming free while the probe agency had arrested its own DSP.

Asthana and DSP Devender Kumar, who was arrested in 2018 and later got bail, were named in column 12 of the charge sheet in the case since there was not enough evidence to make them accused. The CBI registered the case against Asthana on the basis of a complaint from Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Sana, facing probe in a 2017 case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. CBI vs CBI Court raps probe agency for not conducting psychological lie detector tests on Asthana
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1China drives and shapes US-India relations, says Indian-American scholar
2Uddhav Thackeray backs NPR, says will personally check questionnaire
3Prashant Kishor floats initiative for ‘alternative’ politics in Bihar