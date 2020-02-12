CBI vs CBI: Court expresses displeasure over CBI probe in bribery case involving Rakesh Asthana

Published: February 12, 2020 12:20:57 PM

Asthana and DSP Devender Kumar, who was arrested in 2018 and later got bail, were named in column 12 of the charge sheet in the case since there was not enough evidence to make them accused.

CBI vs CBI, CBI probe, Rakesh Asthana, DSP Devender Kumar, Moin Qureshi, Satish Sana, latest news on rakesh asthanaThe CBI registered the case against Asthana on the basis of a complaint from Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Sana, facing probe in a 2017 case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi. (IE photo)

A Delhi court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the CBI’s investigation into a bribery case involving its former Special Director Rakesh Asthana and asked why the accused with a bigger role in the case were roaming free while the CBI arrested its own DSP.

Asthana and DSP Devender Kumar, who was arrested in 2018 and later got bail, were named in column 12 of the charge sheet in the case since there was not enough evidence to make them accused. The CBI registered the case against Asthana on the basis of a complaint from Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Sana, facing probe in a 2017 case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

“Why are certain accused who seem to have a bigger role in the case were roaming free while the CBI arrested its own DSP,” asked Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal. The court put up the matter for further consideration on February 19.

