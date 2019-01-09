CBI vs CBI: CJI Ranjan Gogoi opts out of high-powered selection committee, nominates Justice AK Sikri

CBI director case: A day after reinstating Alok Verma as the CBI Director, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday decided to recuse himself from the high-powered committee comprising the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition that will now look into the report by the Central Vigilance Commission based on which the government asked CBI chief Alok Verma to proceed on leave. The CJI is also a member of the committee but he has now nominated Justice AK Sikri.

On Tuesday, the CJI headed bench had set aside the central government’s decision to divest Verma of his powers and send him on leave. The court, however, restrained Verma from taking any major policy-related decisions. The court also directed the committee to look into the matter afresh. Verma resumed charge of office today morning.

Since the CJI was part the three-judge bench that passed an order on Alok Verma’s plea challenging the Modi government’s decision, Justice Ranjan Gogoi decided to opt out of the panel. He will now be represented by Justice Sikri.

The government had in October divested Verma of his powers after his deputy Rakesh Asthana accused him of graft. Asthana was also sent on leave.

The top court on Tuesday also set aside the government’s notification to appoint senior IAS office M Nageswara Rao as the interim chief.