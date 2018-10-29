CBI vs CBI: Amid crisis, probe agency replaces Investigation Officer in Moin Qureshi case

Moin Qureshi (File photo/PTI)

Amid an ongoing crisis within the country’s premier investigative agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation has replaced the IO (Investigating Officer) probing the case involving controversial businessman Moin Qureshi. According to The Indian Express, S Kiran, Superintendent of Police (SP) in CBI’s Anti-Corruption II unit (AC-II) was replaced by Satish Dagar, Superintendent of Police (SP) in CBI’s Anti- Corruption III unit (AC-III). The report stated that the documents of the case were handed over to Satish Dagar on Sunday.

The move comes a week after two top officers of the central investigative agency were sent on leave after they levelled serious allegations against each other. The development comes after the top court restrained interim CBI chief M Nageshwar Rao from taking any sort of policy or major decisions. The apex court had also asked Rao to perform the routine tasks which are necessary to keep the agency functional.

Satish Dagar was among the few officers who were brought into the agency during the midnight action by the central government on October 23, 2018 (Tuesday) after it sent Alok Verma, Director, CBI and Rakesh Asthana, Special Director, CBI on leave, reported IE. Before being shifting to the Anti-Corruption unit, Dagar was at the Economic Offences III unit. He had probed the Gurmeet Ram Rahim case, which ended in conviction.

Apart from this, Dagar is also probing the alleged bribery case lodged against Asthana. On October 26, 2018 (Friday), the new IO had issued summons to Satish Sana. Sana is a Hyderabad- based businessman whose statement before a Magistrate under section 164 of CrPC led to the registration of FIR (First Information Report) against Asthana.

The Moin Qureshi case is believed to be responsible for the ongoing turmoil in the CBI. The case involving Qureshi, a meat exporter, began more than four years ago after his premises were raided by the Income Tax Department on February 15, 2014. However, it took almost three years after the IT raid for the CBI to file a complaint against Qureshi and the case is still under investigation.