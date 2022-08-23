‘CBI, TMC working together in Bengal’: Amit Shah, JP Nadda ask BJP leader Dilip Ghosh to explain remarks

Days after West Bengal BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of acting in cahoots with the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have asked Ghosh to explain his stand in a detailed report, The Indian Express reported.

The central BJP unit has asked for the video along with the English and Hindi translations of the speech where Ghosh made these allegations against the central probe agency. The central leadership has also asked the state BJP unit to submit two separate reports concerning the incident to both Shah and Nadda.

On Sunday evening, Ghosh had claimed that TMC leaders were getting away with several scams as there was a “setting” between the ruling party in the state and the CBI. Ghosh claimed that the Centre sent the Enforcement Directorate to the state after gaining knowledge of this “setting.” On Monday, Ghosh said that he was not concerned with who controls the CBI. “I had believed in the CBI, but instead got no justice from them. Only ED has proved that it is the country’s most reliable agency,” said Ghosh.

Also read| Next 30-40 years will be era of BJP: Amit Shah at party’s national executive meet

Besides angering leaders from his own party in the state, Ghosh has also come under attack from the Trinamool. BJP leaders in the state were left disappointed by Ghosh’s remarks as the CBI, which is a central agency, has been looking into several cases in Bengal against top TMC leaders. CBI falls under the jurisdiction of The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A defiant Ghosh, however, maintained that he was disappointed with the CBI, but placed more trust on ED, which reports to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Also read| Uproot inferiority complex to achieve Independence in truest sense: Amit Shah

When asked about his remarks on the CBI, Ghosh on Monday told a group of journalists that he was disappointed with CBI as he had expected more from them, especially after they took up the investigation on the death of 60 of his party workers after the 2021 Assemble elections. “The Kolkata High Court had directed the CBI to take up the probe on political murders. Have then been able to even file an FIR till date? We believed in the CBI. However, it has failed to provide any justice to us,” said Ghosh.