CBI team lands at Lalu Yadav’s Patna residence, quizzes Rabri Devi in land-for-jobs case

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday visited the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Bihar’s Patna in connection with probe into the land for jobs case, reported PTI, citing officials.

There is no search or raids taking place, and the visit is in connection with further investigation into the case, the officials added.

The CBI has filed its chargesheet on October 7 last year and CBI said that the chargesheet was submitted before a CBI court in Rouse Avenue in Patna. A special court has summoned the former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members and others on March 15.

What is the land-for-jobs case?

The case pertains to appointments made in the Indian Railways when Lalu was the minister between 2004-2009, in return for land parcels allegedly gifted or sold to his family.

In its FIR, CBI had alleged that some people were appointed as substitutes in Group-D posts during the period 2004-2009 in different zones of the railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur and in lieu thereof, the individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land in the name of family members of Prasad and a company, AK Infosystems Private Limited, which was subsequently taken over by family members of Prasad.

Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti is also named as an accused in the case.

It was further alleged that about 1,05,292 sq. ft. of land situated in Patna was acquired by the family members of Prasad from those persons through five sale deeds and two gift deeds and in most of the sale deeds, payment to the sellers was mentioned to be paid in cash. The value of the land as per existing circle rate was about Rs 4.39 crore.

It was alleged that due procedure and guidelines issued by the railway authority for the appointment of substitutes was not followed and later on, their services had also been regularised.