CBI takes over Unnao accident case, son-in-law of minister in Yogi Adityanath cabinet among 10 named in FIR

In what has come as a major embarrassment for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, the Central Bureau of Investigation has named Arun Singh, son-in-law of state Agriculture Minister Ranvendra Singh, among 10 people in its FIR in the road accident case involving the Unnao rape victim, her lawyer and two aunts. Arun Singh is among 10 persons named in the FIR filed by the agency in the case. On Sunday, a car that was carrying Unnao rape victim, her two aunts and her lawyer was rammed by a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction leaving both aunts dead and the rape survivor and her lawyer critically injured. The agency has also filed an FIR against MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger, who has been accused by the Unnao survivor of rape earlier.

Arun Singh is also the Nawabganj block head of Unnao and is considered close to Sengar. Apart from Singh, the agency has named Sengar’s brother, a contractor, a lawyer and a retired army jawan in its FIR. Apart from them, the CBI has also framed charges against 20 unknown persons, who have been charged with criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder as well as criminal intimidation.

The agency has already collected documents related to the case and other details from the state police. the agency began its investigation in the case today with sleuths visiting the accident site on Wednesday afternoon. A team is also expected to meet cops at Gurubakshganj Police Station in Rae Bareli where the accident took place last Sunday. The jailed MLA can also be questioned by the CBI, reports said.

The Centre had on Tuesday handed over the case to CBI, days after the truck-car collision left the Unnao rape victim critically injured. She is being treated at a Lucknow hospital since then. The BJP came under heavy criticism after the accident over its inaction against Sengar. The party shot back saying they have already suspended the MLA. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had also urged the the government to initiate a CBI probe in the accident.

While, the UP Police had first claimed that its seemed to be an accident, they later filed a murder case. After the Unnao rape case came to limelight, the survivor has already lost three of her family members, while her uncle has been lodged jailed in a criminal case.