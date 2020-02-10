CBI takes over probe into impersonation of Principal Secretary to PM by unidentified caller

By: |
Published: February 10, 2020 3:27:34 PM

It is alleged that Aman Sharma, the regional administrator in Mahe, received a call from an unknown number and the caller, claiming to be Mishra, sought some favours for his daughter studying in JIPMER, they said.

The Prime Minister's Office referred the matter to the CBI saying it is a clear case of impersonation, they said.The Prime Minister’s Office referred the matter to the CBI saying it is a clear case of impersonation, they said.

The CBI has taken over the probe into alleged impersonation of P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, by unidentified conmen seeking favours from the regional administrator of Mahe in Puducherry, officials said on Monday.

It is alleged that Aman Sharma, the regional administrator in Mahe, received a call from an unknown number and the caller, claiming to be Mishra, sought some favours for his daughter studying in JIPMER, they said.

Related News

The Prime Minister’s Office referred the matter to the CBI saying it is a clear case of impersonation, they said.

Nearly two-and-a-half months after receiving a complaint, the agency has registered an FIR against unidentified persons under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating, etc., they said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. CBI takes over probe into impersonation of Principal Secretary to PM by unidentified caller
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Shiv Sena doesn’t need to change its flag to prove Hindutva: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
2Raj Thackeray warns befitting reply to rallies against CAA and NRC
3West Bengal: Police stop VHP from distributing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at Kolkata book fair