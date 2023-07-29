CBI takes over probe in Manipur video incident

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe in the case of two women who were stripped and paraded naked by a mob of women in Kangpokpi district on May 4, video of which went viral on social media on July 19, triggering widespread condemnation and protests on crimes allegedly being committed in the ethnic strife-hit northeastern state, reported PTI.

Over 150 lives have been lost in the violence which began in the state since May 3, between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills.

The horrifying and distressing video showed the men constantly molesting the two helpless women, who cry and plead with their captors to spare them the horror.

The probe in the case was handed over to the CBI on the reference from the Union home ministry, the officials said. The government had decided to hand over the case of the alleged assault to the CBI, which was already roped in to probe six cases related to violence in Manipur.

Manipur police had registered a case of abduction, gang rape and murder at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district on May 18 against unidentified armed people.

The CBI has taken over the FIR registered by the Manipur Police as its own case, in accordance with its procedure. The federal agency had already stationed its Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the northeastern state under a DIG-rank officer. It will also dispatch some more women officers, besides forensic experts, to probe the case, saoid officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had expressed deep anguish over the incident and described it as “shameful” and “unacceptable”.

The Supreme Court took a stern view of the horrific video and said that it will be forced to step in if the governments in the state and the Centre do not immediate measures. “We will give a little time for the government to take action otherwise we will step in,” Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had said.

Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife… It’s the grossest of constitutional abuse,” the CJI added.