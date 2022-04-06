CBI takes custody of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI, today arrested former Maharashtra Home minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case registered against him. Deshmukh was taken into CBI custody from Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. The corruption case was registered following allegations against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had alleged in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that Deshmukh, the then Home Minister, had asked some officers of the Mumbai Police to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the city. While Deshmukh had denied the allegations, he resigned from the post in April last year.

The NCP leader had approached the Bombay High Court challenging a special court order allowing the CBI to take his custody. Deshmukh had also challenged the application filed by the CBI seeking his custody in his petition.

Though Deshmukh’s plea was listed for hearing in the High Court today, a single-judge Bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere recused herself from the hearing today.

The CBI had earlier taken custody of his assistant Kundan Shinde, secretary Sanjeev Palande and now dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze. Earlier, the Bombay HC had refused to hear Anil Deshmukh’s plea.

Earlier yesterday, the CBI had alleged that Deshmukh was deliberately trying to evade custody of the agency and got admitted to state-run JJ hospital for the same purpose. Deshmukh was admitted to the orthopaedic ward and was discharged yesterday from the hospital.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the NCP leader in November 2021 in connection with a money laundering case.