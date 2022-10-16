CBI summons Manish Sisodia in connection with excise policy scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy case, PTI reported, citing officials. The Deputy CM holds multiple portfolios in the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, including excise and education.

Meanwhile, Sisodia on Sunday tweeted that CBI raids were conducted at his residence for 14 hours, but nothing was found.

He added that CBI has called him at the headquarters at 11 AM on Monday.

Sisodia tweeted (in Hindi) “CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. They searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now, they have called me to CBI headquarters at 11 AM tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Truth shall prevail.”

मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे CBI रेड कराई, कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरा बैंक लॉकर तलाशा, उसमें कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरे गाँव में इन्हें कुछ नहीं मिला.



अब इन्होंने कल 11 बजे मुझे CBI मुख्यालय बुलाया है. मैं जाऊँगा और पूरा सहयोग करूँगा.



सत्यमेव जयते. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 16, 2022

The CBI had filed an FIR against Sisodia and 14 others in the excise case. Taking cognisance of the CBI FIR, the Enforcement Directorate had as well initiated a prove in the case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), news agency PTI reported.

The CBI had conducted raids at the Delhi residence of Sisodia and 19 other locations across seven states and UTs on August 19.