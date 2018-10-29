CBI submits files related to probe against Director Alok Verma to CVC

CBI Special Director Rakesh Ashthana, in a letter to the Cabinet Secretary, accused Alok Verma of interfering in important investigations and taking Rs 2 crore bribe. (PTI)

The CBI has started submitting required documents to the Central Vigilance Commission in connection with an investigation against Director Alok Verma, ANI reported citing a source. The process began after the Supreme Court directed the CVC to finish the probe in two weeks. The next hearing in the case will happen on November 12.

CBI Special Director Rakesh Ashthana, in a letter to the Cabinet Secretary, accused Alok Verma of interfering in important investigations and taking Rs 2 crore bribe, a charge the CBI chief denied. Last week, the government had in a midnight move sent both the top CBI officials on an administrative leave following the charges that they levelled against each other.

Alok Verma called the government’s move illegal and challenged the order in the Supreme Court. However, the apex court refused to quash the order but asked the CVC to finish the probe within two weeks under the supervision of a retired top court judge.

The fight between Alok Verma and Rakesh Ashthana was on for long but the recent escalation happened only after the CBI booked the Special Director for taking an alleged bribe. However, Asthana moved the High Court seeking quashing of FIR filed against him. The court directed the agency to maintain status quo on the criminal proceedings initiated against Asthana.

In a fresh development on Monday, the Delhi High Court again asked the CBI to maintain status quo till November 1. A bench of Justice Najmi Waziri has asked the CBI to file a reply to plea of Asthana before November 1.

According to a PTI report, the CBI prosecutor informed the high court that the delay in filing of reply happened because case files have been sent to CVC. The agency has sought more time for filing the response to Asthana.