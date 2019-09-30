CBI seeks more time to probe bribery charges against Rakesh Asthana

Asthana is facing a CBI probe for allegedly taking a bribe from an accused investigated by him. (PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday moved an application in Delhi High Court seeking more time to investigate bribery charges against its former Special Director Rakesh Asthana, news agency ANI reported. The agency was asked by the court to finish the probe by the end of September.

CBI moves application in Delhi High Court seeking more time to investigate bribery charges against CBI officials Devender Kumar and Rakesh Asthana. Earlier the Court had granted three months extension to CBI which has ended today. pic.twitter.com/qvjxqQGifj — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019

Asthana is facing a CBI probe for allegedly taking a bribe from an accused investigated by him. Last year in October, the agency headed by then Director Alok Verma registered an FIR against then Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

According to a report in PTI, the case against Asthana was filed on the basis of a complaint from Satish Sana, who was an accused in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi. Sana had alleged that Asthana helped him to get a clean chit in the case.

The agency is also probing DSP Devender Kumar and middleman Manoj Prasad in the same case. Devender Kumar is accused of forgery in recording the statement of Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, who had allegedly paid a bribe to get relief in the case.

Kumar was arrested by the agency last year but granted bail a week later on October 31.

Earlier this month, CBI SP Satish Dagar who was probing the bribery charges against Asthana applied for voluntary retirement. The CBI’s spokesperson recently said that Dagar submitted the application for voluntary retirement on personal grounds.