CBI searches at Karti Chidambaram’s premises across cities, Congress MP says ‘I have lost count’

The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches at multiple premises, including offices and residence of Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram — son of senior party leader P Chidambaram — across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and other cities.

The searches are being conducted at around seven premises of the former Union minister across cities, in connection with a case against his son Karti Chidambaram.

News agency ANI quoted Karti Chidambaram’s office saying that the CBI was conducting searches and multiple locations in connection with an ongoing case.

The central probe agency is said to have registered a fresh case against Karti for allegedly receiving illegal gratification. The agency has claimed that the Congress MP facilitated the project visa to a company for a power project in Punjab in lieu of illegal gratification between 2010-14.

“I have lost count. How many times has it been? Must be a record,” Karti said in a tweet referring to the cases lodged against him by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

Karti is already facing investigation in several cases, including the one relating to the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore when his father P Chidambaram was the finance minister.