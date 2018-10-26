CBI row: Supreme Court order a positive step, will ensure fair probe, says Arun Jaitley

Jaitley, who had put forth the Centre’s view on the action against CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana, said that recent developments had eroded the credibility of CBI.

In first comments from the Centre after the Supreme Court’s direction in the ongoing row at Central Bureau of Investigation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Friday said that the government has no role to play in the current crisis and the court’s decision is a positive development. “Supreme Court has taken an extremely positive step… Government has no interest for or against any individual… government is only interested in maintaining professionalism, image and constitutional integrity of CBI,” Jaitley said.

“CVC, in the interest of fairness passed an order that till investigations are pending against two top officers of CBI, they must step aside and recuse themselves from CBI functioning till inquiry is over,” Jaitley told news agency ANI.

However, Jaitley remained silent over the top court’s decision to bar interim director Nageshwara Rao from taking any policy related decision of the agency.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was also seen leading the Opposition’s march to CBI headquarters against Centre’s action in the matter. The march was carried out between Dayal Singh College on Lodhi Road to the CBI headquarters about a kilometre away. The party has termed the move against Verma “illegal and unconstitutional”.

Senior Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Veerappa Moily, Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora and Anand Sharma took part in the march. Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, CPI leader D Raja and TMC’s Nadimul Haque also joined the protest.

In a significant development earlier today, the Supreme Court barred the interim CBI director from taking any policy decisions till the hearing in the case is over. Led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, the top court bench said that the inquiry carried out by the Central Vigilance Commission in the case should be completed withing two weeks.