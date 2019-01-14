CBI row: Now, Centre’s decision to appoint Nageswar Rao as interim chief challenged in Supreme Court

By: | Published: January 14, 2019 4:58 PM

The PIL filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan has sought a direction to the Centre to appoint a regular Director of CBI.

CBI row, M Nageswar Rao, interim CBI Director, Supreme CourtThe petition filed by NGO Common Cause has sought a direction to quash the January 10 order by the Centre appointing Rao as the interim/acting Director of the CBI.

The appointment of M Nageswar Rao as the interim CBI Director was challenged in the Supreme Court on Monday. The petition filed by NGO Common Cause has sought a direction to quash the January 10 order by the Centre appointing Rao as the interim/acting Director of the CBI.

The PIL filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan has sought a direction to the Centre to appoint a regular Director of CBI forthwith by following the procedure laid down in Section 4A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, as amended by the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

