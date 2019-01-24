CBI row: Justice Sikri recuses from hearing petition against Nageswara Rao’s appointment as interim chief

Supreme Court Justice AK Sikri on Thursday recused himself from hearing a plea filed by NGO Common Cause challenging the appointment of senior IAS officer M Nageshwar Rao as interim chief of CBI, news agency ANI reported. Justice Sikri listed the matter for hearing before a different bench on Friday.

The top court was scheduled to hear a petition contesting the Centre’s decision to appoint Rao as the interim Director of the CBI. The petition was filed by NGO Common Cause and RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj.

Justice Sikri is a member of the high-powered selection committee that appoints the CBI Director. The committee had earlier this month sacked Alok Verma from the CBI Director post and appointed Rao as the interim chief of the country’s premier investigative agency.

Originally, the CJI is a member of the committee that is headed by Prime Minister. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is also a member of the committee. However, CJI Ranjan Gogoi had recused himself because he was heading the bench that had overturned the government’s decision to send Verma on leave and set aside the appointment of Rao.

After Supreme Court’s January 5 order, the committee had met and sacked Verma on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty. The decision was taken after CVC’s report. The committee had also appointed Rao as the interim chief of the CBI.

On January 15, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had written a strong letter to PM Modi attacking him over appointment of Rao as interim chief of CBI and sought an early meeting of the selection committee.