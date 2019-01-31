CBI row in Supreme Court: Justice NV Ramana recuses from hearing plea challenging Nageswara Rao’s appointment as interim chief

By: | Updated: January 31, 2019 12:43 PM

Supreme Court judge Justice NV Ramana on Thursday recused himself from hearing a plea challenging the Centre's decision to appoint senior IAS officer M Nageswara Rao as interim CBI director.

CBI row in Supreme Court: Justice NV Ramana recuses from hearing plea challenging Nageswara Rao's appointment as interim chief

Supreme Court judge Justice NV Ramana on Thursday recused himself from hearing a plea challenging the Centre’s decision to appoint senior IAS officer M Nageswara Rao as interim CBI director. Justice Ramana said that heis from Rao’s home state and had attended the wedding of M Nageswara’s daughter and therefore he recused himself hearing the matter.

Justice Ramana referred the matter to the CJI to list it before an appropriate bench.

He is the third Supreme Court judge to have recused himself from hearing the case.

Earlier, Justice AK Sikri had recused himself from hearing the matter because he was member of the selection committee that had appointed Rao as the interim director of CBI. Before him, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had recused himself from hearing the case.

Meanwhile, the high-powered selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on February 1 once again to discuss the probable names for the CBI Director.

NGO Common Cause has approached the top court challenging the Centre’s decision to appoint Rao as the interim CBI director.

