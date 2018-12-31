CBI requests social media platforms to use intrusive PhotoDNA technology software for investigation

With these, the social media platforms would now require to conduct a surveillance search on all photographs available with them using PhotoDNA software.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sent a notice to social media platforms requesting them to “conduct PhotoDNA” for the “purpose of investigation”. The official request was made under Section 91 of CrPC. In a statement circulated to the social media firms earlier these month, the premier investigation agency said that “For the purpose of investigation, you are requested to conduct PhotoDNA in respect of photographs CBI asks social media firms to use intrusive photo tech to track suspects enclosed herewith. The said information is required very urgently for the purpose of investigation”, according Indian Express report.

With these, the social media platforms would now require to conduct a surveillance search on all photographs available with them using PhotoDNA software. However, there is no need to keep a surveillance on data of any suspect’s account, the report says.

What is PhotoDNA?

The PhotoDNA is owned by Microsoft. The software is free and “exclusively” used to identify child exploitation images, according to Microsoft. However, there is a restriction on the usage of PhotoDNA apart from identifying child exploitation images. According to Microsoft, PhotoDNA “is exclusively used to identify child exploitation images” and is free to use. A unique digital signature or “hash” of an image is created by the software. Subsequently, the “hash” of the image is compared against that of other photos in the database.

Microsoft does not maintain these databases. US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), the Internet Watch Foundation and Project Vic generally maintain the database. Microsoft has also laid down the terms of use. “Customers authorize Microsoft to provide aggregate reports to NCMEC that summarize the number of images (matched to signatures of known child pornography images) a customer uploaded on to the PhotoDNA Cloud Service,” the Microsoft stated..

What is the debate?

There is a debate surrounding the use of the PhotoDNA in Europe. EU’s European Privacy Regulation wants an effective ban social media companies from using this software. Twitter, Microsoft, YouTube and Facebook do not allow use of this software.

Scenario in India

While, the CBI is yet to disclose details of the usage of the PhotoDNA, Internet Freedom Foundation executive Apar Gupta said, “If any police or investigative agency is using PhotoDNA for a general crime investigation, it is a massive breach of the intended purpose of this technology, which is only for checking child sex abuse cases. This is the slippery slope of surveillance and censorship.”

This comes even as the central government was planning to amend the Information Technology (IT) rules. As per the amendments, social media platforms and messaging apps will be required to use tools to “identify” and curb unlawful content as well as follow stricter due diligence practices. IT ministry officials held a meeting with senior executives of Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and other companies to discuss the proposed changes in the IT rules.