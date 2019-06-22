CBI registers corruption case in Pilatus aircraft deal, searches Sanjay Bhandari’s office, residence

By:
Published: June 22, 2019 10:42:36 AM

Switzerland-based Pilatus Aircraft Ltd has also been named as an accused by the CBI in the case pertaining to the charges of irregularities and bribe of Rs 339 crore in the procurement, the agency said.

The CBI also carried out out searches at the residence and office of Bhandari in connection with the deal, officials said. (File photo)The CBI also carried out out searches at the residence and office of Bhandari in connection with the deal, officials said. (File photo)

The CBI has registered a case against unknown officials of Indian Air Force, Ministry of Defence and controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari for alleged corruption in procurement of 75 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft in 2009, officials said Saturday.

The CBI also carried out out searches at the residence and office of Bhandari in connection with the deal, officials said.

