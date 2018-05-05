CBI registers corruption case against UPPSC officials

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a preliminary enquiry on the allegations. (PTI)

The CBI on Saturday said that it has registered a case of cheating and Corruption against unknown public servants of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and some private persons for alleged irregularities in the selection process of Upper Subordinate Examination 2015.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a preliminary enquiry on the allegations that some private persons and fficials of UPPSC, Allahabad committed irregularities in the examination.

“Various complaints were received alleging irregularities in the UPPSC, in the name of moderation, scaling, interview, changing of answer booklets, examination not being cancelled despite questions being leaked, violation of rules relating to reservation, more marks given to candidate of a particular region and caste,” a CBI statement said.