  • MORE MARKET STATS

CBI recovers Rs 2.04 cr cash hidden in South Delhi hotel in railway officials bribery case

By: |
January 19, 2021 6:15 PM

The agency had arrested Chief Administrative Officer MS Chauhan of NFR and other senior officials in the case involving a bribe amount of Rs one crore, they said.

So far, Rs 4.43 crore (approx) have been recovered, the CBI said.So far, Rs 4.43 crore (approx) have been recovered, the CBI said.

The CBI has seized an additional Rs 2.04 crore hidden in a private hotel in South Delhi by the executives of ABCI Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, accused in a bribery case involving senior officials of Northeast Frontier Railways, officials said Tuesday.?

The agency had arrested Chief Administrative Officer MS Chauhan of NFR and other senior officials in the case involving a bribe amount of Rs one crore, they said.

Related News

So far, Rs 4.43 crore (approx) have been recovered, the CBI said.

“It was found during further searches at the premises of a private firm (allegedly involved in the said case) located at Kailash Colony, New Delhi that certain items were removed and concealed at another place in Delhi.

“After a thorough search, Rs. 2.04 crore (approx.) cash along with other items were seized from the said place for further investigation,” CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said in a statement.

During earlier searches at 26 locations, including Delhi, Uttrakhand,?Assam, Tripura and West Bengal, a total amount of Rs. 2.39 crore (approx) was recovered, he said.

“This includes an alleged bribe of Rs. one crore, which exchanged hands and is stated to be one of the biggest bribe money trapped.

“Besides this, jewellery and property documents were recovered from the locations of the accused. Thus, so far, Rs. 4.43 crore (approx.) have been recovered,” the statement said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. CBI recovers Rs 2.04 cr cash hidden in South Delhi hotel in railway officials bribery case
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘You are too small’: Trinamool snubs Congress’ merger offer to beat BJP
2End of subsidised Parliament canteen, MPs to pay more for meals now
3Assembly Elections 2021: Opinion poll predicts big gains for BJP in West Bengal, Left to retain Kerala fortress