CBI raids residence of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother in Jodhpur, Congress cries foul

The CBI on Friday morning carried out searches at the resident of Agrasen Gehlot, the brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in Johdhpur in connection with the 2007 fertiliser scam. The searches are going on at other locations as well, including Agrasen’s shop.

The elder Gehlot runs Anupam Krishi, which was also raided by the Enforcement Directorate during the political crisis in mid-2020.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called the CBI searches “vendetta politics”. “This is vendetta politics beyond all bounds. Ashok Gehlot was at the forefront of the protests in Delhi over the past three days, and this is Modi government’s brazen response. We will not be silenced,” Ramesh tweeted, referring to the Congress’s protest against questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED.

The Indian Express quoted sources saying that the CBI action was a repercussion of statements made by Gehlot. Over the past several days, the Rajasthan CM has been in Delhi to protest against ED’s questioning of Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, alleging misuse of central agencies by the Centre.

The scam concerns the alleged illegal export of Muriate of Potash (MoP), which is imported by Indian Potash Limited (IPL) and distributed to farmers, through companies at subsidised rates.

According to officials, between 2007 and 2009, Agrasen, who was an authorised dealer for IPL, bought MoP at subsidised rates and allegedly sold it to a few companies instead of distributing it to farmers. The ED claims that these companies subsequently exported the MoP to Malaysia and Singapore in the guise of industrial salt.