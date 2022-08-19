CBI raids Manish Sisodia: Centre’s ‘gift’ as world recognising his achievements, says Arvind Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia, CBI raids: Pointing out that Manish Sisodia’s good work has been recognised globally, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reacted to the raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation at his deputy’s residence and said that he was being targeted for his strong performance and that nothing will come out of them. Earlier in the day, the central probe agency conducted raids on at least 21 locations in the Delhi-NCR and Punjab, including Sisodia’s house in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

Also Read: What is the Delhi liquor policy case and why is Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under CBI scanner?

“The day Delhi’s Education model was appreciated and Manish Sisodia’s photo appeared on the front page of America’s biggest newspaper NYT, the Centre sent the CBI at the residence of Manish,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi has made India proud. Delhi model is on the front page of the biggest newspaper of US. Manish Sisodia is the best education minister of independent India. pic.twitter.com/6erXmLB2be — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022

Kejriwal said that his colleague will cooperate with the central investigating agency, while stating that prior to this, several cases were filed against him. Just like other occasions, nothing will come out of this probe, asserted Delhi’s Chief Minister.

जिस दिन अमेरिका के सबसे बड़े अख़बार NYT के फ़्रंट पेज पर दिल्ली शिक्षा मॉडल की तारीफ़ और मनीष सिसोदिया की तस्वीर छपी, उसी दिन मनीष के घर केंद्र ने CBI भेजी



CBI का स्वागत है। पूरा cooperate करेंगे। पहले भी कई जाँच/रेड हुईं। कुछ नहीं निकला। अब भी कुछ नहीं निकलेगा https://t.co/oQXitimbYZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022

“CBI is welcome. Will extend full cooperation. Earlier also there were raids and probe. Nothing came out. Nothing will come out now also,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

In July, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had asked the CBI to look into several alleged procedural lapses and irregularities arising out of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, while suspending 11 Excise officers regarding the same. Sisodia had even asked the central agency to probe the alleged anomalies.

Also Read: Use Delhi govt’s expertise in improving school education across the country, CM Kejriwal to Centre

“The CBI has come. They are welcome. We are dead honest. Shaping up future of lakhs of children. It’s very unfortunate that those who do good work are harassed like this. That’s why our country has not become number one in the world,” Sisodia said.

(With inputs from PTI)