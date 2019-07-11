CBI raids Indira Jaising, Anand Grover for violating foreign funding norms

Senior advocate Indira Jaising (right). (Image: Abhinav Saha/IE)

CBI raids on Indira Jaising, Anand Grover: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday carried out raids at Delhi and Mumbai residence and offices of top Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaisingh and her husband Anand Grover in connection with Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) violation case.

The CBI had earlier accused the two of violating rules of foreign funding for their NGO – Lawyers Collective. The agency had even booked Grover for alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act violations in receiving foreign aid.

The central investigating agency had alleged that Indira Jaising misused foreign contributions for the NGO when she was the Additional Solicitor General between 2009 to 2014.

CBI is carrying out raids at the residence of Supreme Court advocates Indira Jaising and Anand Grover, in connection with Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) violation case pic.twitter.com/lM3axyurjP — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019



Meanwhile, Lawyers Collective has denied charges levelled against it.

News agency PTI contacted Grover for his comments on the raids. However, he asked not to be disturbed as he was in the ‘midst’ of it (searches).

More details are awaited.