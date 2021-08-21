CBI raids, free hoardings and oxygen audit panel: AAP ups ante against BJP ahead of MCD polls

AAP Spokesperson and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj held a press conference where he alleged a scam worth Rs 2,600 crore by the BJP and the MCD.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has upped its ante against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi ahead of the municipal polls which will be held early next year. The AAP and the BJP have been at loggerheads over various issues and the latest flashpoint between the two parties are raids on AAP leaders, alleged free hoardings by the BJP and rejection of an oxygen audit panel by the LG.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia today addressed a press conference to claim that the Modi government is misusing central agencies to falsely implicate the AAP leaders. “Orders have been issued to ED, CBI and Delhi Police to raid and file fake cases against 15 people of AAP. PM Modi is using his Brahmastra- Rakesh Asthana to target us before the upcoming elections. Clearly, BJP is afraid of AAP’s rising popularity, but they’ll fail again!” said Sisodia.

He claimed that CBI has raided CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house and office, two raids were conducted on Dy CM, 2 fake CBI cases have been filed against Delhi minister Satysdendar Jain, and 21 AAP MLAs were arrested in fake cases. “The nation wants to know- what did you achieve by all this PM Modi?” said Sisodia.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP. “Do politics for votes, win public trust. So many false cases were made against us, raids were conducted. Nothing found. Now you want to file false cases, want to conduct more raids? You are welcome,” said Kejriwal.

राजनीति वोटों की कीजिए, जनता का विश्वास जीतिए। हम पर इतने झूठे मुक़दमे किए, रेड मारी। कुछ नहीं मिला। अब और झूठे मुक़दमे करना चाहते हैं, रेड मारना चाहते हैं? आपका स्वागत है https://t.co/W04hWY0uML — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 21, 2021

Yesterday, AAP Spokesperson and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj held a press conference where he alleged a scam worth Rs 2,600 crore by the BJP and the MCD. He claimed that while MCD does not charge the BJP leaders for the hoardings, they also don’t pay salaries to MCD staff.

दिल्ली की हर सड़क पर लगा BJP की MCD के भ्रष्टाचार का सबूत! Hoardings का ₹2,600 करोड़ किराया खा गए BJP नेता! #BillDikhaoBJP pic.twitter.com/autISLPeJq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 20, 2021

“Rs 2,600 Crore Hoarding SCAM by BJP in broad daylight!! MCD has not taken even a single penny from BJP for putting up Hoardings across Delhi. But they are charging heavy Taxes from citizens like House Tax, Parking Tax, Professional Tax,” claimed the AAP.

In another press conference held yesterday, Sisodia claimed that Delhi LG Anil Baijal rejected the Delhi government’s proposal to form a committee to investigate the deaths due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19. “The central government has again rejected the proposal to form a committee to investigate the deaths due to lack of oxygen. On the one hand, they pretend to ask the states for the figures of deaths due to the lack of O2, on the other hand, they stop the inquiry committee. After all, what does the central government want to hide?” said Sisodia.

केंद्र सरकार ने ऑक्सीजन की कमी की वजह से हुई मौतों की जाँच के लिए कमेटी बनाने का प्रस्ताव फिर से नामंज़ूर कर दिया है. एक तरफ़ तो राज्यों से O2 की कमी से हुई मौत का आँकड़ा माँगने का ड्रामा करते है, दूसरी तरफ़ जाँच कमेटी को रुकवा देते है. आख़िर क्या छिपाना चाहतों है केंद्र सरकार? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 20, 2021

There are three municipal corporations in Delhi- North DMC, South DMC and East DMC. The BJP enjoys a clear majority in the three municipal corporations. The BJP has 108 members each in SDMC and NDMC while it has 64 members in EDMC. The AAP wants to overthrow the BJP from these corporations in the elections scheduled next year.