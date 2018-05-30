CBI raids Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain’s residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today raided the residence of Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain in connection with alleged violation in the hiring of a creative ream by the Public Works Department. According to media reports, the sleuths raided various locations linked to the minister, including his residence.

Reacting to the raids, Jain said that all the members of the creative team are professional and were hired for different projects.

Cbi raids my house for hiring creative team by PWD. Professionals were hired for different projects. All were forced to leave by cbi. — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) May 30, 2018

Jain is a Minister for Health, PWD, Power, Health and Family development in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

This is a developing story. More details awaited