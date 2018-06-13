CBI, Portuguese officials check on Mumbai blast convict Abu Salem after he complains about prison

CBI, Portuguese officials check on Mumbai blast convict Abu Salem (PTI)

On Tuesday, two Portuguese Embassy officials of Delhi and members of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), visited Taloja Jail of Mumbai after repeated complaints by Abu Salem, the gangster convicted for 1993 Mumbai blasts. He was deported from Portugal in 2002 and awarded life sentence in 2015. Salem complained the clauses mentioned in the extradition treaty between India and Portugal were not being followed in jail.

According to Hindustan Times, the team of officials recorded Salem’s statement in the jail, in front of Rajvardhan Sinha, inspector general of prisons, Sadanand Gaikwad, superintendent of Taloja jail, and Saba Qureshi, Salem’s lawyer. Qureshi told HT, “The officials did not ask Salem anything about his extradition and only asked about the conditions in jail. They came with a questionnaire.”

Qureshi also informed that a bullet was fired at Salem in 2013, while he was reading in his barrack. And even complained he is kept in an isolated cell, with other hardened criminals. Salem also complained about the prison food and the washrooms, but the team was not allowed to visit them, as they did not have the permission from the state government. He also requested the officials to shift him to a jail in Uttar Pradesh as his family is based there.

Abu Salem was a part of the Dawood Ibrahim gang and involved in organized crime activities in Mumbai. In 1993 Mumbai blasts, 257 people were killed and 713 were severely injured. Salem moved to Portugal high court in 2014, complaining about the violation of extradition terms. In 2017, Special Terrorism and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court charged him under arms act as well and gave him 25 years of prison.