CBI opposes Andhra CM Jagan Reddy’s plea for exemption to appear in court every week in DA case

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had petitioned in September seeking exemption from weekly hearing

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s petition to seek exemption from personal appearance in court for disproportionate assets cases has drawn strong opposition by the CBI which fears that he could influence the witnesses, reported The News Minute.

The Central Bureau of Investigation submitted its argument to the Principal Special Judge for the agency cases in Hyderabad.

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had petitioned in September seeking exemption from weekly hearing into these cases. The CBI had filed the cases against Reddy and many others in 2011.

Alleging that the petitioner appealed to the court with “unclean hands and by suppressing material facts,” CBI made an argument that the petition is not maintainable in law or on facts adding that it is liable to be dismissed.

As per the TNM report, the CBI submitted to the court that if he is exempted from personal appearance, it will give Reddy “an unsolicited liberty to do whatever he wants and influence the witnesses behind the iron wall of political, money and muscle power”.

The YSR Congress leader also sought exemption citing many political and administrative engagements such as his new status as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, bifurcation of his state and the poor financial condition of his government.

However, the CBI did not seem to agree as the agency saw it as more of an attempt to deviate the attention of the court and will have no effect on the state’s affairs.

In its argument, countering the Andhra Chief Minister, the CBI said that Reddy should attend the hearing as he stands accused individually and as a representative of his privately-owned companies in all 11 charge sheets.

The agency also added that this also marked almost six years from the date of filing of last charge sheet, however, the trial proceedings are yet to begin and saw it as an indication that the accused was able to procrastinate “the proceedings on one pretext or other.”

The YSRCP chief has not made an appearance in the court since took office as the chief minister in May as he was granted the exemption. In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, YSRCP won an overwhelming majority claiming 151 out of 175 seats, overthrowing Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP which won 23 seats.