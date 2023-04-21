CBI issues notice to Satya Pal Malik for questioning in insurance scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday issued a notice to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in connection with its probe into an alleged Reliance General insurance scam case, reported news agency PTI, quoting officials.

Reacting to the development, Malik told PTI that the CBI has asked for his presence at the agency’s Akbar Road guesthouse in New Delhi for “certain clarifications”.

“They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available,” Malik said.

The CBI action comes week after Malik’s explosive interview to The Wire, an online media house, on April 14, where he claimed that after the February 14, 2019, Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to stay silent over some alleged lapses he had flagged.

The federal probe agency had examined him in connection with the alleged scam last year.

In April last year, the CBI lodged two FIRs over corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.