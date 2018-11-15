CBI invokes terror charges against accused in Dabholkar case

Dabholkar was murdered in Pune on August 20, 2013. (IE)

The Central Bureau of Investigation has invoked charges under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against two accused — Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure — in Narendra Dabholkar murder case. The agency has also moved application seeking extension of time to file charge sheet in Pune Sessions Court.

News agency ANI reported that the CBI mentioned before the court that there was a larger conspiracy in the case than killing Dabholkar. Dabholkar was murdered in Pune on August 20, 2013. In May 2014, the Bombay High Court had handed over the Dabholkar murder case to the CBI.

Five years after the killing, the CBI arrested Sachin Prakasrao Andure from Pune. Andure is believed to be one of the shooters who fired at the rationalist while he was on a morning walk on the Onkareshwar Bridge in Pune. The probe agency has also named Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar in its charge-sheet as the shooters.

So far, six people have been arrested in the case. After invoking UAPA act, the probe agency will get 90 more days to file supplementary chargesheet.

Public prosecutor Vijaykumar Dhakane told PTI that the central probing agency has invoked sections 15 and 16 (acts of terror) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the accused persons.