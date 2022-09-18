Sonali Phogat death case: CBI, forensic team reaches Curlies beach shack in Goa for further probe

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Forensic officials on Sunday reached nightclub Curlies in Goa’s Anjuna beach, for investigation in BJP leader and Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat death case.

The central team had visited the hotel at Anjuna in North Goa district on Saturday where Phogat and her associates were staying at the time of her death last month.

“The team was at the hotel for the entire day and they also questioned several staff members,” an official had said.

The team arrived in Goa on Friday and will be visiting all places related to the death case.

The Curlies restaurant was to be demolished on September 9 for allegedly violating coastal regulation zone norms. However, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justices Ravindra Bhat and PS Narasimha put a stay on the demolition after the beach shack’s management told the top court it would not conduct commercial operations till the next hearing.

The restaurant had failed to get a clearance from the National Green Tribunal in a 2016 case which upheld the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority order to demolish the restaurant in Anjuna beach.

After the demolition had begun, the restaurant owners appealed at the apex court in an urgent hearing to stay the order.

Police had said that it was at Curlies that the BJP leader’s associate had slipped a drug into her drink, and she was later brought dead to a hospital a few hours later on August 26.

In the case, police have arrested five people, including her associates Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh along with Curlies restaurant owner Edwin Nunes.

Nunes, who was arrested on August 27, was later granted bail by a local court on 7 September, on conditions that he visit Curlies restaurant and needs to take permission before leaving Goa.

The 43-year-leader from Hisar, Haryana rose to fame with her videos on a popular app, now banned in India, Tik Tok. In 2020, she had participated in popular TV reality show Bigg Boss. She had joined the BJP in 2008.