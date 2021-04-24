Sachin Vaze extortion case: CBI registers FIR against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh

Param Bir Singh had filed a Criminal Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on March 25 seeking a CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh. (Pic: Twitter/Anil Deshmukh)

Sachin Vaze extortion case: After nearly one month of investigation against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the alleged extortion case, the CBI has now registered an FIR against him. The CBI has been probing the allegations of bribery against Anil Deshmukh and had carried out searches at various locations in Mumbai yesterday. According to reports, during the preliminary investigation, the CBI got enough prima facie material to start a formal probe by registering a regular case against Deshmukh and other unidentified persons under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI started an investigation into the matter on the orders of the Bombay High Court which asked the probe agency to look into bribery allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Param Bir Singh had filed a Criminal Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on March 25 seeking a CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh. Singh claimed that Deshmukh had asked suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze and other police officials to extort Rs 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in the city.

The NIA has so far arrested five persons including Sachin Vaze in connection with the case of parking an explosive-laden Scorpio near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia in Mumbai. Vaze is also accused of the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran, on whose name the SUV was registered.

Param Bir Singh had first approached the Supreme Court against his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner after he complained to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the corrupt malpractices of Anil Deshmukh. The top court had asked him to approach the High Court first.

Yesterday, the NIA arrested Mumbai Police inspector Sunil Mane for his alleged role in the Ambani security scare case. Sunil Mane was called by the NIA for questioning on Thursday for his alleged role in the Ambani security scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case.