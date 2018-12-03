CBI files charge sheet against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, wife in disproportionate assets case

The case was registered against Jain, his wife Poonam and a few of his associates. (File photo)

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Delhi Health minister Satyendar Kumar Jain, his wife and a few others in a disproportionate assets case, officials said Monday.

The move comes days after the Ministry of Home Affairs granted to the CBI the sanction to prosecute Jain in a case registered by the probe agency in August 24 last year for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Four companies — Prayas Info Solutions, Akinchan Developers, Managalyatan Projects and Indo Metal Impex Pvt Limited — were also named in the case.