CBI files charge sheet against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, wife in disproportionate assets case

By: | Published: December 3, 2018 7:12 PM

Four companies -- Prayas Info Solutions, Akinchan Developers, Managalyatan Projects and Indo Metal Impex Pvt Limited -- were also named in the case.

The case was registered against Jain, his wife Poonam and a few of his associates. (File photo)

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against Delhi Health minister Satyendar Kumar Jain, his wife and a few others in a disproportionate assets case, officials said Monday.

The move comes days after the Ministry of Home Affairs granted to the CBI the sanction to prosecute Jain in a case registered by the probe agency in August 24 last year for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The case was registered against Jain, his wife Poonam and a few of his associates.

Four companies — Prayas Info Solutions, Akinchan Developers, Managalyatan Projects and Indo Metal Impex Pvt Limited — were also named in the case.

