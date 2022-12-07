CBI filed 56 cases against legislators; charge sheet in 22

The CBI has filed 56 cases against MPs and MLAs during the last five years and charge sheet has been filed in 22 cases, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In a written response to a question, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh gave state-wise data of cases registered against legislators, which showed 10 cases were registered in Andhra Pradesh between 2017 and 2022, the highest during the period.

It was followed by six cases each in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, five each in West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh, four in Tamil Nadu, three each in Manipur, Delhi and Bihar, two each in Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka and one each in Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Lakshadweep.

The conviction rate for the premier agency during the last five years ranged from 66.90 per cent in 2017 to 67.56 per cent in 2021.

The agency recorded a conviction rate of 69.83 per cent in 2020, the highest during the five years, the data showed.