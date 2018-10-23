CBI DSP Devender Kumar arrested in bribery case involving Rakesh Asthana produced in Delhi court

The investigating agency sought his custody for 10 days and told Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann that incriminating documents and evidence found after raiding his office and residence.

CBI on Tuesday produced before a Delhi court its DSP Devender Kumar, arrested in connection with bribery allegations involving agency’s Special Director Rakesh Asthana. The investigating agency sought his custody for 10 days and told Special CBI Judge Santosh Snehi Mann that incriminating documents and evidence found after raiding his office and residence.

It claimed that Kumar was part of extortion racket being run in the garb of investigation. Kumar’s counsel opposed the submission and moved a bail plea before the court. The hearing in the case in underway. CBI has sought the court’s nod to add some more sections in the present FIR against accused including Kumar.

The present case is an effort to derail the probe in a separate case lodged against meat exporter Moin Qureshi, the arrested CBI official alleged in the court. The special court has reserved its order on the CBI plea till 4 PM. Kumar was arrested yesterday.