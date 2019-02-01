CBI DSP AK Bassi challenges transfer to Port Blair, SC seeks Centre’s response

By: | Published: February 1, 2019 11:34 AM

On January 21, Bassi had moved the apex court challenging his transfer, saying it was vitiated by mala fide and would prejudice the probe against former CBI special director Rakesh Asthana.

Bassi has challenged the transfer order issued on January 11

The Supreme Court Friday sought a response from Centre on a plea of CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police A K Bassi challenging his transfer to Port Blair. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna issued a notice to the Centre and sought its response in six weeks. Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Bassi said this is the case which raises the question on the governance of the Central Bureau of Investigation. He said this matter will also affect the purity of investigation.

He has challenged the transfer order issued on January 11. It is violative of the directions issued by the top court in its judgment on the plea of the former CBI director Alok Kumar Verma, Bassi had said.

