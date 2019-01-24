CBI Director selection committee meeting LIVE Updates: PM Modi-led panel to decide on new CBI Director today

CBI Director selection committee members LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led high powered committee is all set to meet today to discuss probable names for the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director. Besides Modi, the Select Committee comprises Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Justice of India (CJI). However, the CJI will be represented by Justice AK Sikri. CJI Ranjan Gogoi had recused himself after the Supreme Court bench headed by him had overturned the Centre’s decision to send then CBI Director Alok Verma on leave following corruption charges against him.
The meeting comes after the Verma was removed from the post after a 2-1 decision by the panel on the basis of a CVC report citing corruption and other charges. The court had earlier in its order asked the government to convene a meeting of the Select Committee to decide the fate of Verma.
Today’s meeting is slated to be held at the PM’s official residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here.
Highlights
CBI new Director appointment: Justice Sikri recuses himself from bench hearing petition against Nageswara Rao's appointment
Bench led by Justice Sikri listed CBI interim director matter for hearing tomorrow before a different bench. Supreme Court Justice A K Sikri recused himself from hearing plea challenging appointment of M Nageswara Rao as CBI interim director.
CBI new Director appointment LIVE: Government curtails tenure of Rakesh Asthana
CBI Director appointment: Selection committee to meet today
CBI selection committee to meet today. At today's meeting, the members will discuss the probable names for the CBI Director post. The meeting will take place at 7, Lok Kalyan Marge, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the appointment of former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana as Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The petition, filed by advocate M L Sharma and likely to come up for hearing this week, said the appointment was in contradiction to the law and Asthana be suspended in view of the pending investigation against him. The Delhi High Court had on January 11 refused to quash the FIR lodged against Asthana on bribery allegations and set a 10-week deadline to complete the investigation. The government on January 18, however, appointed Asthana as director of the BCAS, India's regulatory authority for civil aviation security.
The government had on January 10 sacked Alok Verma from the post and shifted him as Director General Fire Service, Homeguard and Civil Services. Verma, however, refused to take up the new post and quit.
