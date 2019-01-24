CBI Director selection committee meeting LIVE Updates: PM Modi-led panel to decide on new CBI Director today

CBI Director appointment committee meeting LIVE Updates: PM Modi-led panel to meet today

CBI Director selection committee members LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led high powered committee is all set to meet today to discuss probable names for the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director. Besides Modi, the Select Committee comprises Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Justice of India (CJI). However, the CJI will be represented by Justice AK Sikri. CJI Ranjan Gogoi had recused himself after the Supreme Court bench headed by him had overturned the Centre’s decision to send then CBI Director Alok Verma on leave following corruption charges against him.

The meeting comes after the Verma was removed from the post after a 2-1 decision by the panel on the basis of a CVC report citing corruption and other charges. The court had earlier in its order asked the government to convene a meeting of the Select Committee to decide the fate of Verma.

Today’s meeting is slated to be held at the PM’s official residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here.