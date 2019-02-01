CBI Director appointment: High-powered selection committee to select new chief meets today, Supreme Court informed

The Centre today informed Supreme Court that the high-powered selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to meet later today to select the new CBI Director. Attorney General KK Venugopal who was appearing on behalf of the government also said the Centre had taken the approval of the high-powered committee before appointing IPS officer M Nageswara Rao as the interim CBI director.

The AG’s statement came in response to the Supreme Court’s question on why the Centre has not appointed a regular CBI Director. A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Naveen Sinha observed that the court was averse to the appointment of an interim chief for the agency for a long period.

“The post of CBI Director was sensitive and the government should have appointed a regular Director by now,” the bench observed.

After the AG submitted the response, the court took account of the note and posted the matter for hearing on February 6.

The Supreme Court’s observation came while hearing a petition of NGO Common Cause challenging the appointment of M Nageshwar Rao as interim CBI Director.