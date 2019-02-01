CBI Director appointment: High-powered selection committee to select new chief meets today, Supreme Court informed

By: | Published: February 1, 2019 12:25 PM

The Centre today informed Supreme Court that the high-powered selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to meet later today to select the new CBI Director.

CBI new Director CBI Director appointment: High-powered selection committee to select new chief meets today, Supreme Court informed

The Centre today informed Supreme Court that the high-powered selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to meet later today to select the new CBI Director. Attorney General KK Venugopal who was appearing on behalf of the government also said the Centre had taken the approval of the high-powered committee before appointing IPS officer M Nageswara Rao as the interim CBI director.

The AG’s statement came in response to the Supreme Court’s question on why the Centre has not appointed a regular CBI Director. A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Naveen Sinha observed that the court was averse to the appointment of an interim chief for the agency for a long period.

“The post of CBI Director was sensitive and the government should have appointed a regular Director by now,” the bench observed.

After the AG submitted the response, the court took account of the note and posted the matter for hearing on February 6.

The Supreme Court’s observation came while hearing a petition of NGO Common Cause challenging the appointment of M Nageshwar Rao as interim CBI Director.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. CBI Director appointment: High-powered selection committee to select new chief meets today, Supreme Court informed
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition