CBI director Alok Verma, Special Director Rakesh Asthana sent on leave; M Nageshwar Rao named interim head

In major move by the central government, CBI building has been sealed and neither staff nor outsiders are being allowed inside the premises.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 24, 2018 8:36 AM

Alok Verma Rakesh Asthana

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were sent on leave by the central government. Joint Director M Nageshwar Rao has been given the charge of director of CBI with immediate effect, according to reports. In major move by the central government, CBI building has been sealed and neither staff nor outsiders are being allowed inside the premises.

The government’s crackdown comes a day after the Delhi High Court directed the CBI to maintain status quo on the criminal proceedings initiated against Asthana. A trial court in the national capital sent CBI’s DSP Devender Kumar, arrested in connection with bribery allegations involving its Special Director Asthana to seven-day remand.

