CBI Director Alok Verma reverses almost all transfers effected in his absence

By: | Published: January 9, 2019 10:22 PM

CBI Director Alok Verma resumed duties Wednesday and revoked almost all transfers affected by Rao, an official said on condition of anonymity.

Alok verma, CBI vs CBI, CBI Director, CBI Director Alok Verma, M Nageshwar Rao, IPS officer, IAS transfers, india newsCBI Director Alok Verma. (PTI)

CBI Director Alok Verma revoked most of the transfers effected by then Director (in-charge) M Nageshwar Rao as he resumed duties on Wednesday, 77 days after he was sent on forced leave through a government order which was set aside by the Supreme Court, officials privy to the development said.

Rao, a 1986-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer, was given the duties and functions of CBI director late night on October 23, 2018 after Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were divested of all powers by the government following a spat between them.

The next morning, Rao had effected a large number of transfers, including of officials probing a corruption case against Asthana like DSP A K Bassi, DIG M K Sinha and Joint Director A K Sharma, the officials said. Verma resumed duties Wednesday and revoked almost all transfers affected by Rao, an official said on condition of anonymity.

