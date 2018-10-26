CBI crisis: Supreme Court to hear Director Alok Verma’s petition against government order today

The Supreme Court will hear a petition on Friday filed by CBI Director Alok Verma contesting the Central government’s order to send him on leave. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will hear Verma’s petition at 10:30 am. The other Justices on the bench are SK Kaul and KM Joseph.

Verma in his plea moved by senior counsel Gopal Sankaranarayanan called the government’s order ‘patently illegal’ and violation of the provisions under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. He argued that the committee comprising the Prime Minister, CJI and Leader of Opposition was not consulted by the government before passing an order to appoint M Nageshwar Rao as the new director of the premier investigative agency.

The Central government had on Wednesday sent Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana on leave with immediate effect and appointed Nageshwar Rao as interim director of the CBI. Rao was serving as a joint director of the CBI.

According to the top court’s business list for the day, the same bench will also hear a petition moved by advocate Prashant Bhushan’s NGO Common Cause. In its plea, the NGO urged the court to quash the October 23 Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) recommendation by which the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) divested Alok Verma of his powers.

“The chain of events shows that Verma is being victimised for taking action against Asthana, a Gujarat cadre officer, and also for entertaining complaint against the top functionaries of the present government,” the petition said.

Bhushan has also sought court-monitored SIT probe into allegations of corruption against CBI officials.

The CBI is currently witnessing an unprecedented crisis. The feud between top officers of the agency – Director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana escalated when both accused each other of corruption by slapping cases. Also, a case was filed against DSP Devender Kumar, who is now in the custody of CBI for his involvement in a bribery case.