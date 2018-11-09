CBI Director Alok Verma appears before CVC to face probe in Rs 2-crore bribery case

The commission’s probe against Verma is being headed by justice AK Patnaik. (IE)

CBI Director Alok Verma today reached the Central Vigilance Commission office in Delhi where he will be examined for alleged bribery charges levelled by Special Director Rakesh Asthana. The CBI director has been accused of taking a bribe and interfering in several high-profile cases including the IRCTC scam involving former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The CVC probe against CBI Director Verma started after the Supreme Court allowed the commission to examine the allegations made by Special Director Asthana. Both the senior CBI officials were sent on an administrative leave. The commission’s probe against Verma is being headed by justice AK Patnaik.

On Thursday, the CBI Director submitted his response to the CVC, denying all the charges levelled against him by Rakesh Asthana. The Special Director had accused Verma of taking Rs 2 crore bribe from Satish Sana to help him get relief from questioning in the Moin Qureshi corruption case.

The fight between the top CBI bosses was on for some time but the matter escalated only after the CBI booked Rakesh Ashthana in an alleged bribery case. The agency also arrested a DSP-rank officer who was closely working with the Special Director. Both were accused of running ‘an extortion racket’ in the garb of conducting investigations.

Following the charges of corruption, the government in an unprecedented move sent both the warring officials on leave and appointed M Nageswar Rao as interim Director.