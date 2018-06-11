‘CBI directly reports to Amit Shah and Narendra Modi’: Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP and LG

Leveling sensational charges on the CBI, Kejriwal said that the Central security agency summons their government officials and abuse them in their office.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and PM Narendra Modi for creating obstacles in their work. Kejriwal accused the Central Bureau of Investigation of working at the behest of Prime Minister’s Office. Leveling sensational charges on the CBI, Kejriwal said that the Central security agency summons their government officials and abuse them in their office.

“The CBI directly reports to Amit Shah and Narendra Modi, I want to demand a report of all old cases they have filed so far,” he said.

The Delhi chief minister said that CBI has so far carried out multiple raids on him, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and Health Minister Satyendra Jain. “However, they couldn’t find anything and have come to the conclusion that these boys are honest,” Kejriwal said. Kejriwal further said that CBI raids are being made “with three different intentions” – to malign the image of the party leaders, to frame party leaders in various charges, and to intimidate the officials.

Slamming Narendra Modi, Kejriwal said that the prime minister is like the ‘father to the nation’ and should take up positive politics in the country. “Do positive politics, the prime minister is like a father to the entire country, even the Opposition parties are like its kids, he should refrain from doing negative politics,” he said.

