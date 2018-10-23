CBI crisis: Relief for Rakesh Asthana, HC stays arrest till 29 October

The HC order virtually stayed Asthana’s feared arrest by the organisation where he is second in command.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed any further action against CBI’s Special Director Rakesh Asthana till October 29 in the bribery case. The HC order virtually stayed Asthana’s feared arrest by the organisation where he is second in command. Earlier, Asthana had moved the high court against the lodging of an FIR against him. Asthana had sought direction from the court of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon that no coercive action be taken against him.

Appearing for Asthana, his counsel told the high court, “this matter is of great urgency… the person whose arrest was recommended by Asthana has now been made a complainant and based on his complaint this FIR has been filed… any investigation without proper permission will be illegal.”

On the other hand, CBI’s counsel contended that charges against Asthana are very serious in nature. “Charges are very serious against the accused including that of bribery, charges under the prevention of corruption act along with criminal conspiracy, charges of extortion and forgery will be added,” Asthana’s counsel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, the CBI arrested its DSP Devender Kumar in connection with the case.

Kumar was investigating officer in the case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi. He was arrested by the CBI on the allegations of forgery in recording the statement of businessman Sathish Sana, who had alleged to have paid bribe to get relief in the case.

In his statement, Sana had allegedly admitted that he had in June this year discussed his case with Telugu Desam Party’s Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh. The MP, after speaking to the CBI Director, had assured him that he would not be summoned again.