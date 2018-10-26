CBI crisis: Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi, says government move to send Alok Verma on leave ‘illegal’

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the decision to send CBI director Alok Verma on leave was ‘illegal’ and ‘malafide’. Kharge, who is a member of the committee that deals with the appointment and removal of the CBI Director, said that neither the PM nor the CVC have the power to interfere with the Terms of Service vested in the Director of the country’s premier investigative agency.

“The actions taken in early hours of the morning of October 24, 2018, in transferring the Director and his entire team, amount to a grave violation of the law, the Supreme Court’s clear directions on the subject and the Constitution of India,” Kharge wrote in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, The Indian Express reported.

The panel that looks after the appointment and removal of the CBI comprises of the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The IE report said that in January 2017, when the panel had met to select the new CBI Director, Kharge had expressed reservations over the selection of Alok Verma as the CBI chief. A 1979-batch IPS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories cadre, Verma was appointed as the Director of the CBI on February 1, 2017.

ALSO READ: Hasmukh Aadhiya, Rakesh Asthana among ‘gang of four’ working against PM Modi: Subramanian Swamy

Kharge, the report said, had pointed out that Verma had no experience in the CBI and anti-corruption investigations. Kharge had then backed the candidature of RK Dutta for the Director’s chair.

The Congress leader further said that the Director of CBI is appointed by way of a statutory process in a transparent manner.

“It is clear that while you may have forced the appointment of your chosen individual as a Special Director upon the Institution, the Director is appointed by way of a statutory process that is transparent and cannot be substituted by way of Executive discretion. Furthermore, neither you nor the CVC, enjoy any powers to remove the Director in any manner (leave, transfer or otherwise),” the letter reads which also quoted provisions of Section 4A of The Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

Citing Section 4B of the Act, Kharge said that the CBI Director is appointed for a two years tenure and “shall not be transferred except with the previous consent of the Committee”. He said that the decision of the CVC, shortly the meeting between the Prime Minister and Director and Special Director is a serious breach of the law.

“It also constitute a serious, illegal and unwanted intrusion by the PM and other governmental functionaries into an ongoing criminal investigation,” he said in his letter. He also countered the government’s argument that Verma has been sent on leave and not removed the post.

“It would be a ridiculous misinterpretation of the law if the Government admits that it cannot appoint, remove or transfer the Director, yet can ask him to sit at home and appoint someone else in his stead,” he said.

On Wednesday, the government had issued an order to send Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana on leave after both levelled corruption charges against each other. The matter, however, reached the Supreme Court with Verma moving a petition contesting the government’s order. He termed the government’s midnight order ‘patently illegal’ and violation of the Act. The petition will come up for hearing before a CJI Ranjan Gogoi-headed bench today.

Kharge’s letter comes immediately after Congress president alleged that the government removed Verma from the post because he was going to start a probe into alleged corruption in the Rafale deal.