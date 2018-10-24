CBI crisis LIVE Updates: Arun Jaitely says government can’t investigate matter, order as per CVC recommendation

CBI crisis LIVE Updates: In first such incident in the history, the Central Government Wednesday sent the CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on leave, divesting them of all powers amid an ongoing spat between the two, news agency PTI reported citing sources. The report further said that a prime minister-led Appointments Committee has given the charge of the Director to Joint Director M Nageshwara Rao with immediate effect.
Addressing a press conference in the matter, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that government can’t probe the matter and the decision has been taken as per the recommendations of the Central Vigilance Commission.
Read | Alok Verma vs Rakesh Asthana: How the turf war in CBI played out
Opposing the Central Government order, CBI director Alok Kumar Verma filed a petition in the Supreme Court. The apex court agreed to hear the plea on October 26. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph agreed to Verma’ submission that the plea required urgent hearing.
Regarding, the charge the 3 opposition parties have made, I regard this charge as a rubbish. The fact that the 3 opposition parties are saying, that we know what the agency was going to do next, itself casts a serious doubt on the fairness process: FM Arun Jaitley
Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has criticised the government decision to remove CBI director Alok Verma and senior official AK Sharma. "I am taken aback," Swamy said.
Watch video: Union Min Arun Jaitley says, "CVC in its yesterday's meeting said neither these 2 officers (Arun Verma and Rakesh Asthana) nor any agency under their supervision can investigate charges against them. So the officers will sit out by going on leave. It's an interim measure"
The CVCs recommendation and the government's action is intended to restore the institutional integrity and credibility of CBI: FM Arun Jaitley
On being asked why the government passed the order 2 am in the morning, Arun Jaitley said, "It's a fast paced government, we received CVC recomedation in the evening. If the government doesn't act, you say its a slow moving government."
Director has been accused by Special Director. A Special Director has been accused by CBI. Two topmost officers of CBI have been accused. Now who will investigate it? Requirements of fairness & fair play have to be there. Government can't investigate it: FM Arun Jaitley
Jaitley said that the government can't probe the ongoing case. The CVC is the only body which can probe it. Jaitley said that the government is only working as per the recomendations of the CVC.
A strange and unfortunate situation has arised. The two senior officers of the agency, special director and director are accusing each other. I am not going into merits. This remains to be something to be probed.
Central Bureau of Investigation is the premier investigative agency of the country. Maintaince of its integrity is prcondition, its absolutely important. We can't afford people outside our country raise question on CBI.
The prime minister-led Appointments Committee in an order Tuesday night gave charge of the Director to Joint Director M Nageshwara Rao with immediate effect, a government order said.
CBI DIG Tarun Gauba, SP Satish Dagar and Joint Director V Murugesan will probe charges against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana
What PM Narendra Modi couldn't do directly by removing the CBI director and his collegaues, he has done surreptitiously and in clandestine fashion by taking shelter behind CVC. Has CBI director been transferred because he was about to order a probe into Rafale corruption: Randeep Surjewala, Congress
AK Bassi, officer probing case against Special Director Rakesh Asthana, transferred to Port Blair in public interest: CBI order.
The Supreme Court will on October 26 hear the plea of CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma challenging the Centre's decision sending him on leave. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph considered the submission of Verma that his plea against the Centre's decision to send him on leave required urgent hearing.
PTI