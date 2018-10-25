  1. Home
  3. CBI crisis: Four caught ‘snooping’ outside Alok Verma’s residence; watch video

CBI crisis: Four caught ‘snooping’ outside Alok Verma’s residence; watch video

By: | Updated: October 25, 2018 12:46 PM

Alok Verma's security personnel, after catching them, handed their identity cards to Delhi Police.

cbi, cbi crisis, alok verma, delhi policeSecurity has been increased outside CBI Headquarters in Delhi. (ANI)

In a significant development in the ongoing crisis at the Central Bureau of Investigation, four men allegedly belonging to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) were caught on charges of “snooping” on sidelined CBI director Alok Verma and his family early morning on Thursday. Verma’s security personnel, after catching them, handed their identity cards to Delhi Police.

However, the IB has denied reports that the four men arrested outside Verma’s residence were officials were personnel belonging to the agency. Speaking to The Indian Express, an official said that IB units are deployed routinely in high security zone in the national capital and the exact situation will be ascertained.

On Tuesday, Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana, both of whom were at loggerheads, were sent on leave. M Nageswar Rao has been named as the interim chief of the agency.

Verma, who was looking into cases of complaints relating to the Rafale fighter jet deal, Medical Council of India bribery case and the Sterling Biotech case along with others, has challenged his removal in the Supreme Court.

While calling the action of the government as “illegal interference”, he said that the decision “not only erodes the independence of the institution but also the morale of its officers.” The top court will hear his plea on Friday.

However the government, which is under fire from Opposition parties, defended the order. In The government said that the step was taken based on the Central Vigilance Commission’s decision to conduct a probe against the CBI head. The government said it went through the available material and decided to send Verma on leave in the “interest of equality, fair play and principles of natural justice”.

