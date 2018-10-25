CBI crisis: Congress to hold protests outside agency headquarters, regional offices on Friday

The Congress will demand an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

The main Opposition party Congress will hold protests outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in the national capital, apart from other offices of the agency across the country on Friday. The party’s protests come in view of recent developments at India’s premiere probe agency in connection with its senior-most officials, Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who were sent on leave on Tuesday late night. Both officers were at loggerheads with each other.

The Congress will not only demand an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, but also seek reinstatement of Alok Verma as CBI director. While senior Congress leders will participate in the protest outside the agency headquarter in New Delhi, state party chiefs and other state leaders will take part in the protests in the rest of the country. In a late night development on Tuesday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet senta Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana on leave.

Apart from sending both senior officials on leave, the government has also transferred a number of other officials. M Nageswar Rao has been named as the interim chief of CBI. On Wednesday, Alok Verma moved Supreme Court challenging the central government’s decision. The top court will hear his plea on Friday. Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha alleged that the Modi government “destroyed” the credibility of the premiere agency. He added that the Centre’s decision to remove CBI director Alok Verma was “illegal” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not have any authority to do so.